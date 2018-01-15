DEVELOPING: Homicide Investigation Underway in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A homicide investigation is underway in Winston County.

Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory says 47-year old Carol Denise Lynch Burnside is the victim.

The sheriff’s department says Burnside was found Saturday evening at her home.

The home is located on Mary Cole Road in Noxapater.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case.

Winston County Investigators can’t release anymore information at this time.

WCBI will keep you updated as we gather more details.