DEVELOPING: Identity of Wife Killed by Husband Released

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- We now know the identity of the woman who was shot and killed by her husband.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says, 23 year-old Carol Sharp was shot by her husband early Sunday morning.

Sharp’s husband is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death.

Tupelo police officers responded to an apartment complex on Milford Street shortly after midnight to find Sharp suffering from a gunshot wound.

The husband said the shooting was accidental and police booked him on charges of domestic violence and aggravated assault in the Lee County Adult Detention Center.

Just after 8:30 this morning, Green notified detectives that Sharp had died from the gunshot wound.

The charge against Sharp’s husband was upgraded to murder.

The case remains under investigation.