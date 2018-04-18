Development brings not just homes, but jobs too

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Development is a fact of life around Starkville.

Whether land is being cleared for retail shops or homes, it’s a common sight in the college town, and that work is bringing more than just buildings and homes, there’s also jobs.

More development means more opportunities for construction companies, workers, and contractors.

We stopped by two developments, where construction is booming.

This is becoming a common sound and sight in Starkville.

“It brings houses, sidewalks, and it brings jobs. Opportunity. I mean, we’re over here for probably, maybe a year, and that’s a good opportunity for us,” says Keith Washington.

Homes are being built left and right in this Starkville neighborhood.

This is Phase II of Adelaide and it’s providing a lot of work for a lot of people.

“It keeps us busy and it’s just good for the community as a whole. I mean, more houses, more jobs, more everything.”

Washington is a part of a seven member crew that specializes in concrete work.

“A typical house, from start to finish, about a week. Maybe a little over a week, it depends.”

A slabbing here and a broom finish there, where ever the work may be, these men are there.

Concrete lays the foundation for homes and development lays the path for construction companies to follow, no matter the distance.

This worker and the company he works for are based out of Memphis, Tennessee.

“As long as the company is doing jobs like construction and everything, you know, they bring jobs, we go to where the job is,” says Jose Poritillo.

This is also an upcoming neighborhood that will be filled with about 50 houses.

“They say we’re going to build like twelve houses, so we’re going to stay out here for about two months.”