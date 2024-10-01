Digital Innovation Conference kicks off in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A high tech rodeo kicks off a unique conference looking at innovations in digital technology.

The Digital Innovation Conference brings together some of the experts in digital technology for a two-day event. It all started with a “Splicing Rodeo.” That event was hosted by Tombigbee Fiber and allowed high school students to test their skills splicing fiber.

The students used the same technology that technicians use daily to splice fiber for high speed internet so we can stay connected in our homes , businesses and schools.

Tombigbee Fiber held the first “Splicing Rodeo” last year with about 15 students and it grew this year to include more than seventy students from fourteen schools.

“Just another wonderful opportunity to teach, learn, have fellowship and let people know what we do and that makes it better for our customers to understand where we come from, and a lot of these young men and women will end up working in the field, it is a beautiful opportunity,” said CEO Scott Hendrix.

“This exposes students to different career paths that are available and they might not have otherwise had the opportunity for this kind of exposure and experience,” said said Career Coach Beverly Beane.

The conference continues will continue through October 2, wrapping up with splicing rodeo awards during a luncheon and other awards.

