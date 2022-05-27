Dinosaurs come to Tupelo as part of Jurassic Quest

Dinosaur park features life like dinosaurs, activities for families

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Dinosaurs have invaded Tupelo, but there’s no reason to panic, it’s all part of a show that is educational and fun.

“One of my favorite things to see is when you walk into the exhibit and see the kid who walks in and sees his first dinosaur, his eyes light up, his jaw drops, that’s amazing.”,” said Marty Hoffman, who is a Park Ranger and dinosaur expert. He answers any and all questions about the large and small creatures.

“We have a number of different ways to learn about dinosaurs, we have the fossil exhibit area, and a Dino 4 1 1 line, where you can text your dinosaur questions directly to me and I’ll be happy to tell you a lot of cool things about dinosaurs,” Hoffman said.

And dinosaur trainers care for life like baby dinosaurs, like Trixi.

“She’s an arborvore, she eats leaves, grass, all of that, but her favorite snacks are strawberries,” said Dino Trainer Epic Elisa.

Of course, the dinosaurs on the arena floor are the main attraction, but there are lots more activities of all ages at Jurassic Quest.

Guests can ride an animatronic dinosaur, there is a fossil dig.

Guests should plan to spend a couple of hours seeing everything at Jurassic Quest.

Jurassic Quest is at the Bancorpsouth Arena and Conference Center through Sunday. For ticket information, go to Jurassicquest.com.