TUPELO (WCBI) – A burglar is busted mid crime by Tupelo Police. 33 year old Jesse Burnett is facing a burglary of a commercial building charge after being captured inside the business.

Patrol officers answering an alarm call at Dirt Cheap on West Main Street spotted Burnett mixed in with the merchandise. Police say he ran to the back of the store but was captured without incident. He remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.