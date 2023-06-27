Disabled Marine camps out in Tupelo mall food court to help wounded vets

'7 Days for the Troops' raises money for track chairs for disabled veterans

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Most people enjoy a trip to the mall, but a local veteran is spending an entire week camped in the food court at the Mall at Barnes Crossing.

If you’re in the food court at the Mall at Barnes Crossing between now and July 1, you might get the honor of helping raise money for disabled veterans.

Scott Burns had both legs amputated below the knee because of a service-related injury during his time in the Marines. He started the nonprofit “7 Days for the Troops” as a way to help disabled veterans.

“It’s really fun, it’s an event where we get to bring awareness to veteran’s needs and reach out to the community,” Burns said.

Burns lives inside the food court the entire week, his sleeping quarters are behind the banner and stage. Throughout the day, he gets food court patrons involved in fundraising and also promotes $10 raffle tickets. Prizes range from bicycles and gift cards to guns, a grill, and even a generator.

Bella Boykin and Clayton Rhea helped Burns raise some money during the lunch rush.

ALLIE MARTIN: Why is it important?

“Because it’s good to help veterans out,” Boykin said.

“Because they support our community and country,” Rhea said.

This is the 17th “7 Days for the Troops” fundraiser and money raised will go toward a track chair for a disabled veteran.

“We have veterans who just want to go out in their yard and do things in their yard, most wheelchairs won’t do that, you can’t go to the beach in a normal wheelchair and these people receiving these are people who want to do stuff, don’t want to sit around and be stuck at home,” Burns said.

The goal for this year is $32,000, which would provide enough money to purchase two track chairs for two veterans. A great way to help those who have given so much for our freedoms.

Scott Burns will be in the mall until the afternoon of July 1. For information on how to donate or buy raffle tickets, go to 7daysforthetroops.org

