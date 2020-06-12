Disaster assistance application deadline approaching

There is still time to apply for disaster assistance if you had storm damage on April 12th.

But the clock is ticking. The deadline is 11:00 pm on June 15.

Disaster assistance may include FEMA grants to help homeowners and renters with temporary housing, essential home repairs, personal property replacement, and disaster-related needs.

Renters and homeowners may borrow up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged items. Homeowners may be eligible for low-interest loans up to $200,000 for repairs or rebuilding.

Registration is quick and easy. You can either go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362

If you have a cell or smartphone you can download the FEMA app from your phone’s app store and apply through the app.