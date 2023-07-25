Disaster relief program, Winston Strong, prepares to help community

Winston Strong organization is looking to re-establish who they are and to get things in order so they can extend their reach in the community.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over a week since dangerous flood waters covered several parts of Winston County.

With new trouble hitting the area, long-time disaster recovery group, Winston Strong is gearing back up to help area residents.

Several in the community came to the meeting with questions about what to do next or to ask about what help they could receive.

After almost seven years of being inactive, the Winston Strong organization is looking to re-establish who they are and to get things in order so it can extend its reach in the community.

“You would think in a flood event it would be in just the flood-prone areas,” said Mayor Will Hill. “This was so much water in a short period and it flooded areas that have never flooded before. It’s not just a city of Louisville issues it’s all over.”

After tornadoes hit the area, the long-term disaster recovery group Winston Strong established itself in 2014. The group remained in operation until 2016.

Executive Director for Winston Strong Thomas Dowd said nearly seven years of inactivity, the organization is looking to get all its ducks in a row and get work started.

“Well, the first thing is to get the group back together, establish where we can store things for people, establish who is going to do what. Find people to inspect homes, and find the best way to get volunteer workers in. Find places and make sure the places we had in 2014 through 2016 are still available to house workers and reestablish what we have going,” said Dowd.

Flood damage is silent and mold usually follows, so it’s important to document everything and reach out so the county can qualify for state and federal funds.

“There are guidelines that have to be met both state and federal and our community leaders are in the process of trying to get the numbers to meet those guidelines. The same goes with money distribution so we are working to establish guidelines and we need people to report to tell us if their house was damaged, their automobile damaged, was their air conditioner under water and it may go out in two months. Report, report, report,” said Dowd.

Renee Sanders is the Executive Director for the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee.

She said the organization has recently taken on more counties and can be a source of help for Winston-County residents.

“We are not the only resource but we are another resource where you can donate whether that is financial or you can help with the cleaning supplies. If you are wanting to volunteer then please always feel free to reach out to United Way and we will connect you with the right person so you will know when, where, and the type of volunteers they are needing,” said Sanders.

Mayor Will Hill said that is important for anyone who suffered from damage to reach out and not stay silent.

“We say this often on any level of concern. See something, say something. One doesn’t know what they don’t know you must communicate. Part of being a community is being part of that community and we’ve been pushing out that information out the best way we know how,” said Hill.

Winston Strong has created a new information call line. You can reach them at (662)803-8444.

They do prefer that you send them a text message voicemail with your first and last name, address, and reason you are calling, and to be sure and leave your phone number.

