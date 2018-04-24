Discourse flows through last night’s CVB meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – At last night’s Columbus-Lowndes CVB meeting, Board President Dewitt Hicks argued with District 41 State Representative Kabir Karriem on the diversity represented.

Karriem says he was not originally invited to the meeting.

Hicks said that was a simple mistake and apologized.

What’s interesting is Karreim was one of several black legislators not invited to the meeting.

Karriem says if the CVB wants to make an agreement on the renewed 2% restaurant tax, everyone needs to be present.

“You have more than just three legislators here that represent Columbus and Lowndes Count. You have a plethora, black and white, and we all should be sitting at the table, not just half of us but all,” says Karriem.

Karriem also states he is in no way against the renewal of the tax.

He, again, simply wants to be present for the discussion as an elected representative.