Discovering your home is connected to the Occhi cold case

The Steele family wants to see the infamous cold case solved

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – When Rob and Delia Steele moved into their home in 2009, they were not aware of its connection to the Leigh Occhi case.

It took more than a year for the Steeles to learn about the house’s history.

Delia says the revelation happened when a neighbor came over to pick up a lost dog.

“She wouldn’t come in the house. She started telling me what she saw the night of the crime, where everyone was, and all of the taping, the details were horrible,” Delia said.

Thirteen-year-old Leigh Occhi was last seen there, on the morning of August 27, 1992. Her mother, Vickie Felton, told police she returned home that morning, to find Leigh missing, and blood in the house.

There has been no trace of Leigh and no arrests, but police have kept the case open.

Last week, local, state, and federal investigators conducted a search on the property and a drainage ditch.

Although the Steeles have thought about selling their home, its connection to the famous cold case makes it tough.

“Only people who have come through are those who say ‘Oh, I’ve been in Leigh’s house,” she said.

The Steeles say they feel a special connection to the case.

“Having a daughter the same age and looking at her, I could not imagine living life not knowing what happened to her,” Delia said.

The Steeles have made the former Occhi house their home over the years, and they said they will continue to pray, and do whatever they can to help authorities solve the case.

Mississippi law does not require sellers, or real estate agents to disclose facts about deaths, homicides, or suicides in a property for sale, unless asked by the prospective buyer.