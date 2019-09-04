Disney donating more than $1 million to the Bahamas after Dorian hit

The Walt Disney Company announced it will give more than $1 million in cash and in-kind support to the Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief . The powerful hurricane ravaged the island nation when it struck as a Category 5 storm, killing several people and leaving it with widespread damage and flooding.

Disney said the donation was led by Disney Cruise Line and the contributions will go toward non-profit relief agencies who will be undertaking recovery efforts and supplies distribution to impacted areas. “The Walt Disney Company stands with the people of the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian,” Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger said in a statement Tuesday.

“We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together,” he added.

The company’s private island in the Bahamas — Disney Castaway Cay — employs more than 60 Bahamians from Abaco, Grand Bahama and other Bahamian islands. The island experienced tropical force-winds and employees with “immediate needs” will have access to a range of resources, according to Disney.

“The Bahamas is such a special place to us and our guests, and we have watched the devastation created by Hurricane Dorian with concern and heartache,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line. “We stand with the Bahamian people, and especially those in Abaco and Grand Bahama, as they recover from the worst storm to ever make landfall in the Bahamas.”

Neighborhoods flattened, homes shredded in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

The hurricane clobbered the Bahamas for 48 hours. Officials confirmed seven people were killed in the storm and believe the death toll would rise. Thousands of homes are believed to be damaged or destroyed and tens of thousands don’t have drinking water. Hurricane Dorian, a Category 2 storm as of Wednesday afternoon, was moving parallel to Florida’s northeastern coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On Tuesday, Walt Disney World theme parks were closed ahead of Dorian’s arrival. The approaching storm also prompted Orlando International Airport to suspend operations.