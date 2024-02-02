Disorderly conduct arrest made in incident at Columbus Walmart

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – No charges have been filed after a stabbing incident at the Columbus Walmart, but one person has been arrested on charges related to it.

Columbus police chief Joseph Daughtry said Clifford Webb had been arrested.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and disobeying a police officer.

Webb and another man, Earl Ray, were involved in the stabbing.

It happened Thursday night and police were on the scene in minutes.

Daughtry said two men got into a fight in the store, and one of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the other.

Officers caught up with the accused assailant at a gas station about 200 yards away from the store.

Columbus firefighters treated the victim until the ambulance crew arrived.

Investigators were reviewing the store security video.

