Disrespectful heat sticks around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions are staying brutally hot through the end of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will continue teasing triple digits. Cloud coverage remains light, not bringing in any relief from the sun.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear sky and warm temperatures continues the trend this week. Overnight low temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70.

THURSDAY: Upper 90s to triple digits once again for NE Mississippi. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues until 8PM Thursday night. The sky will remain mainly clear, only a few light passing clouds will be possible. Low temperatures will be in the middle 70s, warm and muggy.

FRIDAY: Potentially reaching triple digits again for the end of the week. Sun will be in full swing, as cloud coverage continues to remain light. Humidity sticks around, bring another warm and muggy night of temperatures in the middle 70s.