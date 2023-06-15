District 1 seat candidates for LCBS make case to voters at forum

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Candidates for the District One seat on the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors got a chance to make their case to voters.

The Exchange Club of Columbus invited all District One candidates to speak at a forum at the club’s weekly meeting at Lion Hills.

Only two of the three Republican candidates, Matt Furnari and Michael Brock attended.

Furnari is a Lowndes County businessman. He also serves on the Caledonia Board of Alderman.

Brock is an insurance agent with Shelter Insurance in Columbus.

Both men are Caledonia residents.

With longtime District One Supervisor Harry Sanders retiring, the race for his seat is wide open this election year.

Furnari and Brock will face off against Kevin Clark in the Republican primary on August 8.

The winner of that primary goes up against Democrat Tommy Kidd in November.

