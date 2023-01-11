District 23 Mississippi House of Representatives race goes to runoff

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – In a special election to fill the District 23 seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives, the race now goes to a runoff.

Perry Van Bailey and Andrew Stepp will face off again in the January 31 runoff for the seat.

Bailey got 38% of the votes while Stepp got 48%.

A candidate has to get 50% plus one to be declared the winner.

District 23 covers portions of Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette, and Webster Counties.

