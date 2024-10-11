District Attorney John Weddle sworn in as new MS Court Judge

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The longtime District Attorney for the First Circuit Judicial District is now a judge on the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

John Weddle was sworn in as judge on the Mississippi Court of Appeals during a ceremony October 11, at the Lee County Justice Center.

Weddle was appointed by Governor Tate Reeves to fill a vacancy by the retirement of Judge Jim Greenlee.

Weddle has served as District Attorney since 2015 and previously served as a public defender for Lee County, he was also Tupelo Municipal Court Judge.

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph administered the oath of office to Weddle and said the court of appeals helps ensure an efficient judicial system.

“I tried cases in fourteen different states, but you had to tell clients, they would say, we want to appeal, you would say, fine, we want to get an answer, how soon do we get an answer. You would say, four or five years, today, your court issues opinions within 270 days of the last brief being filed, and the Court of Appeals is the reason why,” said Chief Justice Michael Randolph.

Judge Weddle officially begins his new duties on October 14. Attorney Jason Herring has been selected to take over as D.A. until a special election is held next year.

