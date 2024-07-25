District Attorney speaks about Oasis arrest

On July 24 , 23-year-old Tyler Brooks of Macon was charged with one count of first-degree murder and 12 counts of aggravated assault.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made in a mass shooting case in Clay County.

On March 3rd one person died and 12 others were injured after multiple shots were fired at Oasis Lounge.

20-year-old Talesse Chandler was killed in the attack.

Brooks has been booked in the Clay County Jail and his initial appearance will be July 25.

Officials say they expect more arrests to be made, and they are not stopping until they catch everyone who was involved.

“There are other people that are still under investigation, and just like we did with Mr. Brooks, that’s gonna be our laser focus. To make sure everybody involved, we can prove anyone who knew anything about the gun being at that nightclub, anybody who was shooting in the nightclub, or anything that was done afterward to cover up what happened in that Club, they will face the consequences based on the evidence,” said 16th Circuit District Attorney Scott Colom.

“Because of our Grand Jury, who actually conveyed in April of this year, and then they reconvened in June to listen to testimony from witnesses, and based on that information and evidence, we were able to make this arrest,” said 16th Circuit District Attorney Assistant Trina Davidson.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

