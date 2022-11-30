District One VFD destroyed in late night tornado; no injuries reported

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The District One Volunteer Fire Station was hit last night and destroyed.

There were no injuries but there were two fire trucks in the station.

One of the trucks had heavy damage and the other only had minor damage.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said that the fire department is a necessity and plans to do what needs to be done to get the station fixed.

“Of course, we are going through the insurance process but right now we have the trucks located in another safe location where we can asses them better there and we will start to look through the process of rebuilding because of our fire ratings, we have to have a fire station here so that will be our next step is to start looking at the recovery phase of this,” said Austin.

Austin said he is thankful that there were no injuries during the storm.

