District Two supervisor Trip Hairston releases statement following insensitive racial comments from board president

Following overnight fallout and strong reaction locally and regionally to Sander’s comments, District Two Supervisor Trip Hairston released a statement Wednesday morning.

Hairston said he supported removing Sanders at the President of the Board of Supervisors.

- Advertisement -

In addition, Hairston said he was ready to reconsider action on the Confederate statue on the Lowndes County Courthouse lawn.

Hairston voted on Monday to keep the statue in place. His statement Wednesday said he was willing to consider the alternatives in a measured way.

Hairston also said he supported a change in the state flag of Mississippi, adding now was the time.

Hairston’s full statement:

I was elected and now serve on the Board of Supervisors of Lowndes County, Mississippi representing District 2. After a meeting of our board on June 15, which included a vote on the controversial monument in front of our courthouse, I was shocked to see the comments made by Harry Sanders, the President of the Board, to reporters after the meeting. The comments were uncalled for, inappropriate, and reprehensible.

We can and must do better. I live here with my family by choice and plan to continue my efforts to contribute to the well-being of all citizens.

I support:

Immediate action to remove Harry Sanders as President of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors. Mr. Sanders was elected president by his fellow supervisors. We cannot reach our goals while being led by a president with those views.

Action to address the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn. I voted to take no action on Monday. I am now ready to consider alternatives in a measured way.

A change in the state flag. While this is not an issue for only Lowndes County, it is an issue that goes hand in hand with our history. Our call is to look at the present and the future and not the past. Now is the time.

It is time for a new day, where all races can work towards a healing of the wounds that obviously still exist. I am hopeful now to come together as a community.