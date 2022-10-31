Disturbance call leads to arrests for drugs, weapons

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A disturbance call in Columbus led to a drug and weapon arrest.

Columbus Police arrived at an apartment on East Manor Drive for a disturbance between Kaliah Hunter and Tchnavia Howell.

Officers noticed a strong odor coming from the apartment and began a search with the help of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotic STING Unit.

Agents found six pounds of marijuana and a shotgun.

Rayshaun Conner, who was also at the apartment, is charged with Trafficking Marijuana.

Conner has 23 previous charges that include eight felony arrests and 15 misdemeanors.

Hunter and Howell are charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Their bonds are set at $412 each.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter