Disturbance in Saltillo leads to drug arrest

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A disturbance call leads to a drug arrest in Lee County.

Last Thursday, December 19, deputies responded to a disturbance in Saltillo where they came in contact with Michael Dale Pannell.

In the course of the investigation, they found that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant

While they were arresting Pannell, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine.

They said he also had a weapon.

Pannell is convicted felon on post-release supervision with the Department of Corrections.

He now faces charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

His bond was set at $35,000.

