Disturbance in the Fairpark District leads to an Ecru man’s arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A disturbance involving a firearm in the Fairpark District on Friday, July 26, led to an Ecru man’s arrest.
Around 11:00 p.m., Tupelo Police were called to Toast Cocktail and Piano Bar for a disturbance involving a man with a gun.
Witnesses said an intoxicated man had been refused entry into the business and caused the situation in the parking lot.
The male eventually pulled a handgun and pointed it at people in the parking lot.
Officers quickly located the suspect, 34-year-old Michael Shumaker, and arrested him.
A firearm was found and seized.
Shumaker was taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and Disturbance in a Public Place.