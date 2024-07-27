Disturbance in the Fairpark District leads to an Ecru man’s arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A disturbance involving a firearm in the Fairpark District on Friday, July 26, led to an Ecru man’s arrest.

Around 11:00 p.m., Tupelo Police were called to Toast Cocktail and Piano Bar for a disturbance involving a man with a gun.

Witnesses said an intoxicated man had been refused entry into the business and caused the situation in the parking lot.

The male eventually pulled a handgun and pointed it at people in the parking lot.

Officers quickly located the suspect, 34-year-old Michael Shumaker, and arrested him.

A firearm was found and seized.

Shumaker was taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and Disturbance in a Public Place.

