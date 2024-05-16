Disturbing messages between two Okolona teachers surface

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Overnight, disturbing conversations between two teachers at Okolona Middle School have surfaced.

A student took pictures of text messages reportedly sent back and forth between the two teachers discussing children’s clothing, their parents’ financial hardships, and the sexual relations of another faculty member.

One of the messages reportedly even shows where two teachers talk about “killing some folks.” One message says, “Kill them all… I’ll help hide the bodies.”

Okolona Superintendent Paul Moton said personnel matters are not discussed with the public, but believes that the actions of those teachers do not reflect the culture of the school district.

“I still feel confident even though I don’t know the full details. I’m just now getting information about it. But when I walk through those halls, I see nothing but happiness, kids smiling, kids laughing, kids getting along. So no, I do not think that’s part of the culture. Okolona is still the premium school district in Chickasaw County and thriving to be one of the best in North Mississippi. We still have a goal to be an A-rated district and this potentially isolated incident does not deviate us from our goals,” said Moton.

According to the superintendent, the incident is still under investigation.

A decision on whether or not action will be taken is expected to come next week.

