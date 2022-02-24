Divide and Conquer: MSMS hosts math competition in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Over a dozen Mississippi schools put their math skills to the test for awards and bragging rights.

The Mississippi School for Math and Science hosted the Mu Alpha Theta Math Tournament Thursday morning at Columbus’ Trotter Convention Center.

The event featured five levels of competition: Algebra one, Geometry, Algebra two, Trigonometry, and Calculus.

Congratulations to the students from all 13 schools who participated.