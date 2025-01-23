DM Tech School hosts social media workshop for business owners

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Social media can get information out quickly, but the platforms are also constantly changing.

Learn to manage it, and there can be big benefits for yourself or your business.

That’s why the Digital, Marketing, and Technology school held a social media workshop today in Starkville.

This workshop introduced small business owners to ways to use social media platforms to help them surpass their business goals.

The Digital Marketing, and Technology school hosted its first social media workshop of the year.

It’s designed to help organizational leaders learn to use social media to achieve their goals strategically.

TJ Green is the event coordinator and a business owner.

He said there are many options open to businesses. And it helps to find a good mix.

“It always feels good to put people on a game, is what I like to say,” Green said. “Because I see all the potential that social media has in businesses, there’s businesses that feel like social media may take over their business or they don’t want to be all out there and I show businesses how to combine their traditional and current tactics and current strategies and use social media to amplify that.”

The Digital Marketing and Technology School also known as the DM Tech School uses in-person workshops, online courses, and networking opportunities to give entrepreneurs in-depth advice to grow small businesses.

“Business really could get started either with social media just by doing simple executions so starting with one platform like Facebook,” Green said. “Then, just posting content as if you were talking to somebody in person. If there was like one advice I would give to business owners to start a social media it would be doing that right there.”

Business owners said they understand how social media can enlarge their businesses exponentially in this day and age.

“Really knowing how to create the strategies for putting content out, understanding what people are looking for when it comes to content what was shared during this workshop,” Jamese Sims said. “For me that’s important because I learned some key strategies to be more efficient.”

You can visit the DM Tech School website and Facebook page for more upcoming events and workshops.

