COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – DNA helps grand jurors indict a Columbus man on a number of charges, including sexual battery.

Jamory Ross was also indicted on armed robbery, burglary and firearm enhancement charges.

- Advertisement -

He was arrested back in May after his DNA and evidence from a crime scene were ran through a national database.

The suspect’s DNA was entered when he went to prison on an unrelated charge.

Investigators say the crime he was indicted on happened on July 8, 2015.