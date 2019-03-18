DNA match leads to arrest in 1999 Alabama slaying, rape case

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama said a DNA match found through a genealogy website has led to an arrest in decades-old slaying and rape case.

Al.com reported Coley McCraney, 45, of Dothan, was arrested Saturday and charged with rape and capital murder in the 1999 deaths of 17-year-olds Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley.

The lawyer for a suspect in the 1999 deaths of two Alabama teenagers says he’s an outstanding member of the community and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Ozark police and Dale County sheriff’s officials are scheduled to hold a press conference about the case on Monday.

The girls left Dothan the night of July 3, 1999, to attend a party, but they never arrived. The pair was found the next day in the trunk of Beasley’s car alongside a road in Ozark, each with a gunshot wound to the head.

A different suspect was cleared after his DNA didn’t match that from semen found on Beasley.

Attorney David Harrison told The Associated Press it’s going to be difficult to find a jury that’s not already aware of the case and that he might have to ask for another venue to get a fair trial.

