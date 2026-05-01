DNA sample leads to an arrest for a burglary in Prentiss Co.
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It took a few months, but a DNA sample has helped the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office make an arrest in a burglary case.
Deputies arrested Daniel Stout this week and charged him with one count of Burglary of a Commercial Building.
The arrest was the result of an investigation that started in August of last year, when the owner of the building reported a break-in and several items stolen.
Investigators were able to pull a blood sample from a broken window.
They sent it to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory for DNA testing. In April, the crime lab let them know that they found a match in the CODIS database.
With that information, investigators arrested Stout.
His bond has been set at $25,000.