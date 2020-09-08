Dobbs “disappointed” with Jackson State student block party

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Very disappointed–that’s how State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs describes his reaction to a recent college block party.

During Tuesday’s press conference both Governor Tate Reeves and Dr. Dobbs were asked about a Jackson block party that reportedly involved several Jackson State Students.

The party occurred Monday night, and witnesses said very few people were wearing masks.

Dobbs said the state is in a critical position right now, and large gatherings like these will only set us back.

“It really makes me angry, how selfish it is. Right now we’re making progress. We are trying to let nursing home folks get visited, we have people who are dying, schools want to stay in session, colleges want to stay open, and just to have such little patience, and to have such little restraint that you can’t… I mean if someone is having a party, don’t go,” said Dobbs.

Governor Reeves said he fully expects to see a rise in case numbers over the next few days as a result of Labor Day weekend.