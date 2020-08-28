Dobbs warns public to practice social distancing during Labor Day weekend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – For the past few weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases has gone down.

The amount of hospitalizations is also on a decline.

Earlier this week, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs was in Starkville.

We asked him about the falling numbers.

He said one wrong decision could cause a spike, and he’s worried about what the numbers will look like after the Labor Day holiday.

“We’re in a situation where we’ve had declining cases, and we have a choice, we can either keep declining and be in a better position, or we can make some bad decisions and we’ll be just like where we were over the summer, so I’ll have to admit that I’m really worried about going into Labor Day, people letting their guard down… It’s the social stuff. It’s the hanging out with friends. It’s the having lunch, weddings, we’re just seeing outbreaks all over the place,” said Dobbs.

Dobbs said he’s hopeful for a coronavirus vaccine by early 2021.