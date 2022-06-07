Doctor from Golden, Miss. convicted of Tax Evasion

GOLDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – 6 years of not paying taxes will cost a Golden doctor almost 3 years in jail and nearly a million dollars in restitution.

In March of this year, Doctor Kevin Crandell of Golden was convicted of Tax Evasion in Federal Court in Oxford.

The former Emergency Room physician reportedly earned $30,000 to $40,000 a month but stopped paying personal income taxes in 2007. Between 2006 and 2012, Crandell ran up over $970,000 in tax debt, interest, and penalties.

When he tried to negotiate a payment plan in 2014, he submitted false and fraudulent forms.

During the trial, Crandell tried to place the blame on a tax resolution service.