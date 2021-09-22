Dog finds wanted man in briar patch leading to an arrest

Jimmy Frost is now charged with attempting to elude and two counts of criminal trespassing.

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – If you see something, say something… It’s what law enforcement have been asking people to do.

And it helped recently in Millport, Alabama.

Jimmy Frost is now charged with attempting to elude and two counts of criminal trespassing.

Millport police were first called about a prowler early Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Charles White found Frost about 8 AM that same day. That’s when Frost took off running in a creek.

Lamar County deputies, along with Vernon and Sulligent police were called in to help find Frost.

A K-9 eventually found him in a briar patch.

Frost was on probation across the state-line in Lowndes County.