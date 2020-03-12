Reward upped for information on dog found with mouth taped shut

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Humane Society has upped their reward to $950 for information on the suspects or suspect who taped a dog’s mouth shut.

The lab/hound mix named Shaw was rescued over the weekend near the Bellefontaine community in Webster County.

- Advertisement -

Ardra Morgan, Vice President of the Oktibbeha County Humane Society said they believe the dog was left with its mouth shut for roughly four days.

Another dog named Pilgrim was also found.

Morgan said Pilgrim was given medical care and is doing just fine.

As for Shaw, Morgan shared good news Thursday.

“We’re happy to say that yesterday the veterinarian whose caring for him did report that he is now eating dry food and he’s drinking water and he’s really coming around,” said Morgan. “His personality is starting to come out. We are kind of being very careful about visiting with him to just let him settle.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Webster County Police Department.