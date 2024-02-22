Dollar General holdup: Lowndes County deputies look for robbers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies were looking for two armed robbers.

The holdup happened at the Dollar General on Lake Lowndes Road at about 9:30 on Wednesday night.

Employees told deputies two men came into the store wearing masks, gloves, and all black.

One of them had what was described as a shotgun.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told WCBI that no one was injured.

The thieves did leave the store with money.

If you have any information about this armed robbery, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.

