Dollar General robber on the loose according to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An armed robbery suspect is on the loose and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office needs your help.

Surveillance footage shows a man who entered the Dollar General at 7624 Highway 45 north the night of August 4th.

The man approached employees counting cash from the register and flashed a handgun.

It’s reported the man walked around the counter and took money from the register running out of the store.

The suspect is said to be a black male standing around six feet tall and 270 pounds.

He was also wearing a black T-shirt with the letter “B” and a black ball cap with camouflage shorts.

If you have any information on who this suspect is, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (662-328-6788) or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers (1-800-530-7151).

You can also use the P3-Tips app.