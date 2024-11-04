Dollar General vehicle theft leads to two arrests in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people, including a juvenile, face charges in Tupelo in connection with a police pursuit and the theft of a police car.

19-year-old Joshua James was charged with Directing a Felony to Be Committed by a Person Under the Age of Seventeen, Grand Larceny and Felony Fleeing. His bond was set at $100,000.

The investigation started November 1, shortly after 11:00 a.m. when Tupelo Police responded to a report of

a stolen vehicle at Dollar General. Witnesses gave police descriptions of two potential suspects.

More than four hours later when officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle on South Gloster Street, the driver sped off. The chase ended south of Verona when the stolen truck collided with another vehicle.

James was caught after a short foot chase. His juvenile passenger took off in an officer’s police car. The car was later found wrecked and the juvenile was taken into custody from a nearby home.

No injuries were reported in either of the two crashes.

The juvenile suspect’s case will be handled in Lee County Youth Court.

