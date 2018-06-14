Domestic Dispute Leads To Gun Battle In Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – A domestic dispute leads to a shooting at a Pontotoc County apartment complex. WCBI’s Allie Martin has more on the story and how state law can protect residents who use lethal force if they feel their life is in danger.

“About 7 o clock, I hear gunshots, we went around back, discovered there was a shooting at the back of our complex,” said a resident who did not want her face on camera, as she described tense moments Thursday morning, when shots rang out at an apartment complex on Highway 9 South.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask says the suspect went to apartment four, to see his one year old son. But things quickly turned violent, as the suspect began arguing, through the door with the mother of his son, and her boyfriend. The suspect reportedly kicked in the door, damaging the door frame and shots were fired.

“He discharged his weapon, when he kicked the door in, they knew he had a weapon so they had their weapons, when he shot they shot back, they hit and he missed,” Sheriff Mask said.

In Mississippi, state law gives residents the right to protect themselves with lethal force if they feel their life is threatened, it’s known as the Castle Doctrine and Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask says it likely will apply in this case.

“He kicked the door in, he had a weapon, they have a right to protect themselves,” Mask said.

Sheriff Mask says the suspect has non life threatening injuries and could face criminal charges.

Names of the victims and suspect aren’t being released right now.