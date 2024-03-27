Domestic dispute leads to weapons, drug charges for Saltillo man

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A domestic dispute call led to weapons and drug charges for a Saltillo man.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to County Road 395 near Saltillo by the victim in a domestic dispute.

The woman said a man shot into a vehicle that she and other people were in.

While deputies were taking her statement, the suspect, identified as James R. Sullivan of Saltillo, drove by again.

Deputies stopped and held him.

The investigation led them to get a warrant for Sullivan’s home.

There they reportedly found several firearms and a large quantity of ammunition, along with a felony amount of methamphetamine.

Sullivan has a prior conviction on drug and evidence tampering charges.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has charged him with shooting at a motor vehicle, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit has charged him with possession of methamphetamine.

More charges are possible when evidence comes back from the crime lab.

Sullivan’s bond has been set at $200,000.

