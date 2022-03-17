Domestic violence call leads to two-county pursuit and one person in jail

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another domestic violence call leads to a two-county pursuit and a Scooba man in jail.

Oktibbeha County deputies were called to Glasgow Cove on Wednesday night.

Investigators say as deputies were talking with the victim, 24-year-old Malik Fuller pulled up to the scene.

When deputies asked Fuller to get out of his vehicle, they say he drove away.

A chase started and ended on Highway 45 Alternate, near Crawford.

Right now, Fuller is charged with felony fleeing, kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence, and assault on an officer.

The incident is still under investigation.