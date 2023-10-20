Domestic violence case turns into pursuit, ends in arrest

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A domestic violence case turned into a pursuit and ended with an arrest.

42-year-old Tony Carter of Columbus was charged with aggravated strangulation and felony fleeing.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies were called to Fellows Road on Wednesday.

The victim told deputies she was hit in the face, threatened with a knife, and put in a chokehold. A warrant was issued for Carter’s arrest.

The next day deputies tried to pull him over but he drove away. Hawkins said Carter ran inside a home but was later taken into custody.

Carter had several other warrants for his arrest.

He has been arrested 61 times in the past, which includes 17 felonies.

