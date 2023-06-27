Domestic violence incident lands woman in Lowndes Co. Jail, man wanted

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A domestic violence incident landed a woman in jail for allegedly using her car as a weapon. Investigators are looking for the man they said punched her in the face and left the scene.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on the evening of June 24 at 11 Williams Place in Columbus.

Witnesses said that Selvin Richard punched Corrye Jordan in the face during an altercation.

Jordan allegedly tried to respond by grabbing a bat but Richardson’s father took it away from her, so she hopped in her car instead.

The Sheriff’s Office said a surveillance camera caught the entire incident.

Jordan allegedly tried to run over Richardson and his family twice.

She would later be treated for minor injuries.

She was then arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence.

Investigators said Richardson left the scene before deputies arrived.

Warrants were issued for his arrest for a domestic violence charge.

