Domestic violence survivor tells her story

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Think of four women in your life.

Odds are, one of them will experience some sort of domestic violence in her lifetime. You may never know what’s happening behind closed doors. Sometimes it takes sharing a survivor’s story to begin the healing.

March 19, 2019. For most of us, it was a Tuesday. For one Batesville woman, it was the day she lost everything – and got it back again.

“He got in the car and had the gun on his lap and said: “We gone die tonight,'” said Tabitha Sandford Webb.

Tabitha thought that was the last day she would be alive.

“And I remember just saying ye thou I walk through the shadow of death I will fear no evil, and I wasn’t scared no more,” said Tabitha.

On November 25, 2018 is when everything started to change.

“He just snapped,” said Tabitha.

Leaving her isolated and scared. So she left.

It took four months for things to reach the point of no return.

“I got a protection order. I filed for divorce. I thought I was doing everything right,” said Tabitha.

Tabitha met her husband at the safest place in town to pick up her son. The Batesville police department.

She said he got into the backseat of her car, pulled a gun, and held her hostage for five hours.

Eventually, a police officer approached the vehicle.

“And he told me, when the police pull up, I’m gone shoot you,” said Tabitha.

She threw her arm up to block the shot.

“That bullet was headed for my head. I did what God said do. He said, throw your arm up. I threw my arm up and fell out. That’s bullet number one,” said Tabitha.

She was shot 10 more times – 11 shots in all.

But Tabitha survived.

She said her faith helps. Her faith, her family and her work in the fight against domestic violence

Tabitha returned to work recently. She is focused on telling her story and helping other women.