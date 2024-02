Domestic violence suspect reportedly returns to victim’s house

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A domestic violence suspect may have made a mistake returning to the scene of the crime.

Tupelo police took a report of domestic violence, and later that same day, they responded to a call of the suspect, Jarod Mason, being at the victim’s home.

Mason was arrested the next day.

He was charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Mason has been ordered held without bond.

