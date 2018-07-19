Donation drive organized for troops overseas

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – BankFirst is starting up a care package drive to send to troops overseas.

The donation drop box is set up at the West Point location.

Items you can donate include hygiene products such as deodorant, toothpaste and sunscreen. Heat resistant candy like Sweet Tarts and Twizzlers.

You can even write a letter to be sent off to them.

It’s always nice to hear from home.

Other donation items include, baby wipes, water flavoring packets, stationary, envelopes, pens, Jolly Ranchers, Beef Jerky, Slim Jims, Tuna pouches and protein bars.

The drive lasts until Friday August 31st.