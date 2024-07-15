Donations boxes in Aberdeen being used to dump unwanted items

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Complaints in Aberdeen are piling up – because some residents are piling up garbage where it doesn’t belong.

These donation boxes on East Canal Street are supposed to be collecting clothes and shoes.

However, some residents have been using them to dump household trash.

That’s left some actual donations to ruin in the elements.

Mayor Dwight Stevens encourages the community to use the boxes properly.

“We really wish people would not throw things in there that are not properly bagged and good usable clothes that they put in there,” Stevens said. “If they’d do that it would still work. The people that live around and everybody talks about how unsightly it is and they all say that who would want those clothes that have been laying out there on the ground.”

Stevens said there were donation boxes at Food Giant that were removed for the same issues.

