Donations help displaced families have a Merry Christmas

Families displaced by fire were given a merry Christmas through charitable donations and the help of Starkville first responders.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – To donate to the families you can visit the Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Facebook page.

On Christmas morning, December 25, a parade of first responders rolled up to the LaQuinta in Starkville.

They were there to bring Christmas presents to families displaced by fire.

Even Santa himself made an appearance to bring cheer to all of the good boys and girls.

The majority of the gifts were donated by the nonprofit Blessings for All Empowered by Faith.

Calbrina Woods, with the organization, described how she felt pulling up to the hotel.

“As I was driving in and I saw people here I just started crying,” Woods said. “And I was like, I got to stop crying because that’s what it’s all about. We’re supposed to take care of each other. That’s what we’re here to do on Earth is to take care of each other.”

One parent, Renita Jones, said she is thankful for what everyone has done to make sure they have a good Christmas.

“It went from being the worst Christmas because you’re not at home, you’re displaced,” Jones said. “But when I think about it, it’s a blessing either way. So we didn’t lose anything. Nobody lost their lives. It is amazing what everybody’s doing. I am so thankful. I feel like I’m gonna be crying all day it’s amazing.”

Christmas is a time for hope said Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Director Kristen Campanella.

“I think Christmas is the time of the year where it gives everybody hope for all the bad things that’s happened all year,” Campanella said. “It just kind of gives you that happiness to hope for a new year and new things that are coming.”

Woods said Christmas is a time for hope.

“It’s a time for hope,” Woods said. “It’s a time for joy. It’s time for miracles. It’s a time of bringing everything and everybody together, despite what all the noise is that’s going on in the background.”

Jones shared how it feels to see the kids open presents on Christmas morning.

“There’s nothing better, like nothing better than seeing them happy,” Jones said. “No matter the circumstance. Like they might not understand everything that’s going on, but just to see them smile and run around and be happy just ripping up and stuff, there’s nothing better than that.”

TBL Security Services also donated clothes and money for the families.

Jones said she hopes this experience stays with the kids.

“I hope they remember all the good people that came together to help us out,” Jones said.

Woods shared one reason she is happy to help out.

“It could be me next,” Woods said. “It could be someone else I love next. So I want to always be there as much as I can.”

Campanella said it’s amazing that people took the time to help out on Christmas.

“I think it’s amazing for people to take their time out today to get away from their families,” Campanella said. “We had several first responders here this morning that can’t be with their families today. So being able to come and share the Christmas with the residents that are here is amazing.”

