Donations Needed For ‘Operation Mississippi Gratitude.’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Locals have a chance to show their appreciation to the soldiers of the 155th by helping collect supplies for care packages.

“Operation Mississippi Gratitude” will collect items such as body wash, baby wipes, tooth paste, deodorant and other items.

- Advertisement -

Monetary donations are also being collected to help with postage for care packages for all 4 thousand soldiers in the 155th.

Donations will be collected Wednesday evening at the American Legion Post 49 in Tupelo. Post 49 Commander Mike Pettigrew and State Senator Chad McMahon are hosting the event.

“Our goal was to sort of give them a package, each individual soldier a package, about mid tour, so that coincides with Veteran’s Day,” Commander Pettigrew said.

“We want to raise enough money, and enough materials to send everyone of our soldiers, our brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers who are serving in the 155th, overseas, we want to send everyone of these men and women a care package for Veteran’s Day,” said Sen. McMahan.

Collections are being taken at the American Legion on Legion Lake Road from 4:30 until 7:30 pm Wednesday.