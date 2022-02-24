Donnetta Johnson to miss remainder of 21-22 season for Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss women’s basketball redshirt junior Donnetta Johnson will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season after suffering a knee injury that will require surgery.

Johnson was injured early on in Tuesday night’s contest against Arkansas, after coming in off the bench as a reserve for the Rebels. She had two points in three minutes of action.

After missing the first eight games of the season due to foot injury, Johnson found herself back into the rotation appearing in 19 games with 11 starts. The Queens, N.Y., native had been averaging 5.2 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Johnson recorded her first career double-double this season against Mississippi State with a season-high 12 points and career-high 10 rebounds versus the Bulldogs.

In her two seasons on the court for the Rebels, Johnson has been a key fixture for Ole Miss. In her junior campaign, Johnson ranked second on the team averaging 12.0 points per game and recorded a career-high outing at then No. 14 Mississippi State with 25 points.

Ole Miss (21-6, 9-5 SEC) is back in action tonight for its final road game of the regular season at Auburn (10-15, 2-12 SEC). Tipoff against the Tigers is set for 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.