Doors Remain Open At Columbus Salvation Army

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In light of the bitter cold weather across North Mississippi, the Columbus Salvation Army is opening its doors as a temporary warming station.

With wind chills in the single digits or below zero, it can be dangerous.

For 6 hours a day, the Salvation Army location on Main Street will serve as a place for those who need heat, to stop by and get warm.

Commanding Officer Jennifer Graham says the doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 in the afternoon.

“A warm place, a warm environment, two you can also expect something to eat, something to snack on, something to drink and three, we also have a spiritual emotional care team, and then lastly we will have our case manager who is available to be able to discuss some future needs,” said Graham.

Graham says as long as the weather is severely cold, they’ll keep the warming station open.